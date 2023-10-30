Short Interest in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Decreases By 10.3%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

AXNX traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 843,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter valued at $939,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Axonics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Axonics during the second quarter worth $300,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Axonics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 271,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

