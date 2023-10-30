Short Interest in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Increases By 5.2%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 14,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,642,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 427,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BEAM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $54.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

