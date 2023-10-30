Short Interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Increases By 6.8%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bumble by 100.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 98,361 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMBL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,467. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.85. Bumble has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

