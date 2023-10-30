Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Decreases By 10.2%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.
Canfor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CFPZF remained flat at $10.18 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516. Canfor has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.
Canfor Company Profile
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.
