Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Grows By 5.9%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 28,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 32.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Carrier Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,319,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.