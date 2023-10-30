Short Interest in Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Increases By 20.1%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,656,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 6,378,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38,284.5 days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPNF remained flat at $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

