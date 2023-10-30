Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expands By 6.9%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CLH traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $152.38. 185,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $202,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,956. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,036,000 after buying an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after buying an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

