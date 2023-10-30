Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Rises By 9.0%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 260.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,475.00 to C$1,575.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,425.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,625.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,650.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $63.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,988.88. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,360.00 and a 12 month high of $2,198.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,015.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,361.70.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $12.85 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

