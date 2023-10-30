Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Rises By 9.0%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 260.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,475.00 to C$1,575.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,425.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,625.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,650.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Constellation Software Stock Performance
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $12.85 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.
Constellation Software Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.
