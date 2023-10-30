Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Rises By 11.4%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTP Stock Performance

CTP stock remained flat at C$15.00 on Monday. CTP has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CTP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CTP in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CTP in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

