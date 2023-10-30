Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Declines By 9.7%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,678,500 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 4,071,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,021.8 days.

Delivery Hero Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. 1,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

