Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Declines By 9.7%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,678,500 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 4,071,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,021.8 days.
Delivery Hero Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. 1,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $60.65.
Delivery Hero Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Delivery Hero
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.