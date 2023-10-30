Short Interest in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Decreases By 20.4%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Boyle purchased 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $58,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,342.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 142,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,519. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $247.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Destination XL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

