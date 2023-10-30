Short Interest in Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Drops By 14.1%

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Encavis Price Performance

Encavis stock remained flat at C$13.21 during trading hours on Monday. Encavis has a 12-month low of C$13.21 and a 12-month high of C$18.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.39.

Get Encavis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Encavis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

About Encavis

(Get Free Report)

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.