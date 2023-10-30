Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Expands By 14.8%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,241,700 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 6,307,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36,208.5 days.
ESR Group Price Performance
Shares of ESRCF stock remained flat at $1.28 during midday trading on Monday. ESR Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.
About ESR Group
