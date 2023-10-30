Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Expands By 14.8%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,241,700 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 6,307,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36,208.5 days.

ESR Group Price Performance

Shares of ESRCF stock remained flat at $1.28 during midday trading on Monday. ESR Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

