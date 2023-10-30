Short Interest in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Decreases By 7.4%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 14,900,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,861. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $170.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 141,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70,826 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

