Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Grows By 14.5%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 481,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,509.0 days.

Fluidra Price Performance

Fluidra stock remained flat at $19.01 during trading hours on Monday. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool equipment products, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grids, underwater lights and disinfection equipment, chemical products, and cleaning accessories; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, diving boards, and connected products; pool equipment spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

