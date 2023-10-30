Short Interest in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Decreases By 7.3%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance
FTAI Infrastructure stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 416,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. FTAI Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $302.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.22.
FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.
FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
