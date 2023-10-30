Short Interest in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Expands By 22.5%

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 955,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Insider Activity at Glatfelter
In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 50,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,481,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 185,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 996,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,800. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Glatfelter
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,162,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Glatfelter Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Glatfelter stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 360,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,435. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
Featured Articles
