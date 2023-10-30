Short Interest in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Expands By 6.0%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,173,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,795,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Holley by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,313,000 after purchasing an additional 202,154 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Holley by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,699,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 405,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 376,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,503. The firm has a market cap of $505.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.67. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Holley’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holley will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLLY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

