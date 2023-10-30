Short Interest in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Rises By 5.8%

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.6 %

HON stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,697. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

