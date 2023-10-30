Short Interest in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Increases By 6.4%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 12,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter worth $53,000.

Insmed Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.80. 1,032,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,628. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. The firm had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

