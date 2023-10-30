Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expands By 21.3%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 719,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Luna Innovations Stock Down 0.7 %

LUNA stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.48. 133,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $185.88 million, a P/E ratio of -109.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luna Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Luna Innovations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 157.2% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 210,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 128,350 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.