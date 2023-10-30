Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Rises By 18.8%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
mdf commerce Stock Performance
MECVF stock remained flat at $2.85 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.27.
mdf commerce Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than mdf commerce
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.