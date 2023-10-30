Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Rises By 18.8%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

MECVF stock remained flat at $2.85 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

