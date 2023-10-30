Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Grows By 16.4%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDxHealth by 382.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 323,920 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at $1,873,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $1,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Shares of MDxHealth are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, December 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 28th.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.14 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 203.05% and a negative net margin of 87.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDxHealth will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

