Short Interest in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Rises By 14.2%

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MMTec during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MMTec in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MMTec by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MMTec during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MTC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.08. 516,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. MMTec has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

