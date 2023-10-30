Short Interest in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Decreases By 16.4%

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Myers Industries

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,837.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,787,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Myers Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.39. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

