Short Interest in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Declines By 16.1%

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 317,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Nauticus Robotics Price Performance

KITT stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $94.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nauticus Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Nauticus Robotics had a negative return on equity of 2,774.34% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nauticus Robotics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics

About Nauticus Robotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.