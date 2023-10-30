Short Interest in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Declines By 16.1%

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 317,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Nauticus Robotics Price Performance
KITT stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $94.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nauticus Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.44.
Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Nauticus Robotics had a negative return on equity of 2,774.34% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nauticus Robotics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nauticus Robotics
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.
