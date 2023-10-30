Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Decreases By 17.4%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,300. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.16. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96.
North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,219.21% and a net margin of 97.12%. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
