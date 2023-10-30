Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Drops By 16.7%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,944,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 21,553,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 879.6 days.

RKUNF stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Rakuten Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

