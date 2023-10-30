Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Drops By 16.7%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,944,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 21,553,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 879.6 days.
Rakuten Group Price Performance
RKUNF stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Rakuten Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.
About Rakuten Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rakuten Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Should you buy Mattel and sell Hasbro stock? Here’s why
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 2 fallen cybersecurity stocks for patient bargain hunters
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 2 Uranium Stocks to Make Your Portfolio Glow Green
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.