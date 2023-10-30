Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Decreases By 19.1%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1,230.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

SBI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,213. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $8.08.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

