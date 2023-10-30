Short Interest in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Rises By 14.4%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 10,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.55. 4,140,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

