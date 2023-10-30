Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.80.

View Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,069. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.18. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.