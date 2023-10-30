Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,069. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.18. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

