Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.15-$12.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Simon Property Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.33-3.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.8 %

SPG stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,085. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.