Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.15-$12.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Simon Property Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.33-3.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.80.

SPG stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,085. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

