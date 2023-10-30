Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.86

Shares of Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Sino Land Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Sino Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

