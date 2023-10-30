SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. 2,396,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,631,000 after acquiring an additional 316,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 79.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

