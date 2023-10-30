SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Announces Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

SOFI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 125,109,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,302,438. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.87. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,799,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,565 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

