Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s current price.

SOI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SOI traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 85,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,872. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $392.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $116,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,692.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 7,415 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $81,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 11,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $116,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,905 shares in the company, valued at $123,692.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,854 shares of company stock valued at $221,240. Company insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.