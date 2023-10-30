Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Solitario Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Shares of XPL remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,251. Solitario Resources has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.25.
Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solitario Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.
