Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Solitario Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solitario Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 151.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 410.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 235.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Solitario Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPL remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,251. Solitario Resources has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solitario Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

