SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Update

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,900 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 552,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SOS by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SOS by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SOS by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

SOS stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35. SOS has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

