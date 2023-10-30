S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 4.4% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total transaction of $77,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,672.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,356 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.31.

SPGI stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.59. 524,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,117. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.05 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.59. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

