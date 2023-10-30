Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.81

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 54307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Spark Power Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.20 million for the quarter. Spark Power Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. On average, analysts expect that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.0552105 EPS for the current year.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical contracting, operations, and maintenance services, as well as energy sustainability solutions in Canada and the United States. The company's Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

