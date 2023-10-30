SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.59

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 1530197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.