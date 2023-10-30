Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Short Interest Down 14.9% in October

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
NYSE SPOT opened at $159.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.85.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
