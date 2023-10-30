Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Short Interest Down 14.9% in October

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $159.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.85.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.