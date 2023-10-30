Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,444,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,949. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,190.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

