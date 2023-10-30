Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.59. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

