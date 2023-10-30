Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Update

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 19,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $17.47. 1,024,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $1,598,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

