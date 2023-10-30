Steem 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.65 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $97.75 million and $17.65 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,459.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00201320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.09 or 0.00717037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.32 or 0.00500049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048682 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00145180 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 447,382,848 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

