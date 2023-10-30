Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 128,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $279.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stellus Capital Investment

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.