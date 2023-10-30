Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Coherus BioSciences Call Options (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,780 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 721% compared to the average volume of 704 call options.
Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 14.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.01. 20,911,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,230. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.95.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRS
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coherus BioSciences
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.