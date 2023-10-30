StockNews.com Downgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Hold

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGO

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EGO stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.86 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.