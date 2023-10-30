StockNews.com Downgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to Hold

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 229,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.84 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after buying an additional 69,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after purchasing an additional 287,077 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,552,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 568,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

